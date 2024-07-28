News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images GloRilla Celebrates Her 25th Birthday With Fiery Red Photos, Fans And Celebrities React / 07.28.2024

It’s officially Leo season. On Sunday (July 28), GloRilla celebrated turning 25 by blessing her followers with a fiery photoshoot.

In the pictures, the Memphis rapper wore a custom crystal set by Laurel DeWitt, who previously designed the chain bra seen on Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” cover. Made up of mostly red and orange jewels, the outfit left little to the imagination. GloRilla also wore flame-inspired nails and matching hair to go with the theme.

Celebrities and fans showed their support in the comments section. “Oh you showing out I know that’s right! Happy birthday, Glo!” wrote Baby Tate. “Happy [birthday], thick mama!” exclaimed Latto, who teamed up with the CMG artist on “FTCU.”

Doechii added, “LEO GANG,” while Fredo Bang questioned, “Oh, this [is] what we [are] doing today?” SZA, Taraji P. Henson, Winnie Harlow, Saweetie, Chlöe Bailey, Sexyy Red, and Megan Thee Stallion were among the others to show out underneath GloRilla’s post.

The three-time Grammy winner even dedicated a whole post to her “Wanna Be” collaborator. “Happy birthday to thee thickest alive. I can’t believe I won’t see you every single day anymore. It feels weird. I miss you,” Megan shared on her Instagram account. I love you. I hope you take a shot for me [in] Jamaica. I thank God for another year with you on the planet,” Megan affectionately wrote.

The two artists previously embarked on the “Hot Girl Summer Tour” together. It kicked off in May and stopped in Chicago, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, Memphis, and more. GloRilla served as a supporting act on the U.S. leg of the tour, which ended on July 7 in Charlotte.

In terms of music, the Ehhthang Ehhthang creator is currently riding a wave of success following the release of “TGIF.” The track has major cosigns from Rihanna and Victoria Monét.