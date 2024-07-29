News Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images, Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images, and Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024 / Contributor via Getty Images Blxst Announces "I’ll Always Come Find You Tour" With Joyce Wrice, Leon Thomas And More / 07.29.2024

Blxst is hitting the road for his “I’ll Always Come Find You Tour,” announced on Monday (July 29). It’s scheduled to begin on Oct. 1 in Houston and will see Leon Thomas, Joyce Wrice and Joony joining him as supporting acts.

Among the major stops are New Orleans, Atlanta, Charlotte, New York City, Detroit and Los Angeles. Additionally, Chicago and Vancouver have back-to-back dates. The trek is expected to wrap up its North American leg on Dec. 5 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (Aug. 2) at 10 a.m. PST. Blxst also announced that he’s playing “songs from all projects.” See the full route below.

On July 19, Blxst shared his debut album, I’ll Always Come Find You. The project is split into four acts across 20 songs and features 2 Chainz, Amanda Reifer, Fatman Scoop, Offset, Ty Dolla Sign and Anderson .Paak, to name a few. Wrice notably lent her vocals to “Better Off Friends,” and Joony can be heard on “Thousand Hours.”

Outside of the banner act, Thomas shared “dangerous game” in May. The track marked his first release of the year, having launched Electric Dusk in 2023. The 12-song album boasted contributions from Benny The Butcher, Ty Dolla Sign and Victoria Monét. Not to mention, its standout cut “Crash & Burn” got a remix from Blxst just two months later.

Joony, who landed Rap-Up’s “Rappers To Watch In 2024” list, is coming off the heels of MEMENTO (DELUXE). The updated edition introduced seven new tracks, including the Blxst-assisted “I KNOW.”

Earlier in the month, the West Coast crooner confirmed that his Los Angeles home was broken into. Footage showed three men destroying the patio door and entering before realizing that other people — Blxst’s children and nanny — were present at the scene. “Words can’t express the frustration and the emptiness in my heart and soul not being able to be there to protect my boys,” he reacted.