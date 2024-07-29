News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Calls Out Gordo For Not Giving Him Production Credit On 'DIAMANTE' Track / 07.29.2024

Earlier in the month, Drake appeared on Gordo’s “Sideways” and “Healing.” However, according to the Toronto native, he contributed to more than just two tracks on the beatmaker’s DIAMANTE LP.

On Monday (July 29), the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker took to his Instagram Stories, where he called Gordo out for not crediting him on “Cafecito,” which he allegedly helped produce. The record was released in May as a pre-release offering, with Nicki Nicole and Sech serving as features. “I made this beat with you, but it’s all good,” the Grammy Award winner wrote with three hot pepper emojis.

Given the rapper and producer’s relationship, there’s a good chance that Drake’s comments were meant to be taken as a joke rather than anything serious.

“I remember I snuck into his concert one time when I was younger,” Gordo detailed in a sit-down with People regarding how he and the Views creator first met. He continued, “I was always friends with people who were his tour managers or something connected to him, so I would see him every once in a while, take a little photo here and there, but just like that. Then we connected, and slowly, over time, we became really close.”

The pair notably worked together on “Tie That Binds,” “Sticky,” “Currents” and “Calling My Name” from 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind. Gordo also lent production to “Gently” and the SZA and Sexyy Red-assisted “Rich Baby Daddy” on For All The Dogs.

“Tie That Binds” was initially slated to appear on DIAMANTE, Gordo also revealed to People. “[Drake] was drunk one night in the car and we were coming back from the club, and I was nervous to bring up my music,” he explained. “We had a 20-minute drive home, and I was like, ‘Yo, can I play you a song I’m working on?’ He was like, ‘Yeah.’ Then I’m playing the song, [and] he was like, ‘What? You’re making house music like this?’ Then I gave him one of the songs I was working on.”