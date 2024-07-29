News Mat Hayward / Stringer via Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images, and Rich Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Kevin Hart Makes A Surprise Appearance In AMP's 2024 Freshman Cypher / 07.29.2024

Kai Cenat brought Kevin Hart out of music retirement for AMP’s 2024 Freshman Cypher, which was released on Sunday (July 28). Group members Duke Dennis, Agent 00, chrisnxtdoor, Fanum and ImDavisss united for the freestyle session on a New York City rooftop.

Hart, bringing back his rap alias, Chocolate Droppa, kicked things off by nodding to J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar’s lines about the “big three” — which includes Drake — on tracks like “First Person Shooter” and “Like That.” The comedian spat, “All this talk about the big three, f**k that, them not me / Godd**n, I’m mad / Aw s**t, you sad? / Well, it’s time to get glad ’cause I’m back, and I’m really mad.”

Later in the verse, he rapped, “AMP, I’m with ’em now / I’m streamin’ with Kai now, what that mean? I don’t know / But I’m in it, you not.” Thus far, Hart has appeared on Cenat’s Twitch livestreams twice; his first appearance was in May and his second was in June alongside Druski.

It’s been nearly eight years since Kevin Hart: What Now? (The Mixtape Presents Chocolate Droppa) debuted on streaming platforms. The mixtape featured Migos, T.I., Tink, Trey Songz, PnB Rock, Lil Yachty and Chris Brown, among others. Metro Boomin also lent production to several of the skits.

Cenat, whose freestyle took place just before Hart’s, also dropped some witty bars. He made a reference to his March broadcast with Tyla, in which the “Water” singer curved him for asking to go on a date. “Heard you got a coupe; I got a coupe, but this a Benz, though / Kept it player, even when she tell me, ‘But we friends, though,’” the New York personality said.

The Twitch streamer also appeared to take a dig at XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class cyphers: “We heard the other cypher dropped; just didn’t nobody play it / Anytime I talk, make sure your ears wide like gauges.”