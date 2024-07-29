News Kaitlyn Morris / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Yachty Shuts Down Net Worth Reports, Claims He Made $8 Million During His First Eight Months Rapping / 07.29.2024

On Sunday (July 28), Lil Yachty made it clear that he has more cash than the internet claims.

Over the weekend, social media reacted to his and ian’s Friday (July 26) release, “Hate Me,” in which the Nuthin’ 2 Prove artist spat, “Know I’m richer than your favorite rapper / If I’m not, then, God, kill my momma, huh / Biggest house on the street / The first Blacks here like Obama.”

“What possessed him to put this on his mom?” questioned one Twitter user. Another person replied with a screenshot of Playboi Carti‘s, Kendrick Lamar’s and Lil Yachty’s reported net worths, which were $20 million, $90 million and $8 million, respectively. They also wrote, “Damn, he willingly jumped on that crack [with] both feet.”

Not long after, Yachty chimed in on the conversation to set the record straight. “I made $8 million in my first eight months of rapping in 2016. On God,” he quote-tweeted the post before adding, “Y’all be letting this internet guide y’all. In real life, s**t is different, I’m telling [you].”

yall be letting this internet guide yall. in real life shit is different i’m tellin u — CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty) July 28, 2024

Since 2015’s “One Night” turned him into a rap star, Yachty has worked with dozens of brands and even started his own at one point. He has teamed up with Sprite, Target, Adidas and McDonald’s and was appointed the creative director of Nautica in 2017.

Around the same time, Quality Control Music’s Pierre “P” Thomas claimed, “Lil Yachty made $13 million dollars in 16 months. Who gives a f**k about you n**gas’ opinion?” According to Complex, the bulk of the rapper’s revenue came from live shows, features and endorsements.

On the music side, Lil Yachty and James Blake debuted their joint project, Bad Cameo, in June. Despite having no guest contributors, it spawned fan favorites like “Save The Savior,” “Midnight” and “Woo.”

“I mean, granted, I think James has worked with [quite a] substantial amount of Hip Hop artists, but this project is so left for both of us,” the Georgia native claimed in a teaser clip shared in February.