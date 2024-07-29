News Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Yo Gotti Gifts GloRilla An Audemars Piguet Watch For Her 25th Birthday / 07.29.2024

Yo Gotti went all out on GloRilla’s 25th birthday, which took place on Sunday (July 28). The Memphis music mogul gifted his Collective Music Group signee an Audemars Piguet luxury watch during her late-night celebration with close friends and family.

“Oh my God. I wanted one of these so bad,” GloRilla said in footage shared online before hugging the I Am artist. “Gotti, how did you know I wanted this?” Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday (July 29), she wrote, “Yo’ CEO can’t f**k [with] mine” alongside a close-up of the timepiece.

In June, GloRilla said that joining CMG was one of the best decisions she’s made in her career on LeBron James’ “The Shop.” She explained, “I got a great team like Gotti. I’m actually glad I signed [to] him. I feel like that’s one of the best decisions I made right now because he always [has] an eye out for everything.

The “TGIF” hitmaker added, “Gotti [is] from the hood, but he [has] a lot of sense. Like, he’s super smart, and so I’m glad I got him and my team as an engine behind me.”

GloRilla inked a deal with Yo Gotti’s label in 2022, following the breakout success of “F.N.F (Let’s Go),” which peaked at No. 42 on the Hot 100 chart. “It’s one of the quickest rises that I’ve seen in my career because she only dropped in late April, and now she has the hottest cultural records in music. Glo is hungry for success and determined to win. We look forward to watching her grow as an artist and reach her full potential,” he said in a press release.

As Rap-Up previously reported, the Ehhthang Ehhthang musician celebrated turning 25 by sharing photos of herself in a red and orange crystal set. Megan Thee Stallion, Sexyy Red, Latto, Saweetie and more wished her a happy birthday.