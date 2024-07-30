News Thaddaeus McAdams / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Responds To Critic Who Claimed Her Latest Collaboration Made "Zero Noise" / 07.30.2024

Every day brings a new chance for Cardi B to silence her detractors. On Monday (July 29) evening, she fired back at a critic who said her latest collaboration “made zero noise.”

The Twitter user wrote, “Girl, you got all them No. 1s, and every song you drop either flops or you get no credit.” The musician quote-tweeted the post: “My flops do better than any of these b**ches’ best-performing songs. FACTS! B**ches should’ve left me alone [because] I wasn’t bothering [anybody]! Now get your coins ready for this album so I can teach y’all, little glitter butt.”

Cardi B’s most recent joint effort arrived in the form of “On Dat Money” with Rob49. Unfortunately, it failed to make an entry onto the Billboard Hot 100. However, its accompanying visuals have over 1.5 million YouTube views to date.

My flops do better than any of these btches best performing songs.. FACTS!! Btches should’ve left me alone cuz I WASN’T BOTHERING NOBODY!!! Now get your coins ready for this album so I can teach yall, little glitter butt https://t.co/L9dc7HrwkY — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 29, 2024

If somebody not bothering or me throwing shots clearly I’m not talkin about them… I was having a very fun July.. I don’t sub btches or bother them.. yall pussy was tickling when these hoes used me as a marketing plan but I gotta stay humble huh ? https://t.co/MpQMb3katN — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 30, 2024

The New York artist has been on quite the feature run in 2024. In March, she appeared on Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me (Remix)” alongside SZA as well as “Puntería” with Shakira. The second track peaked at No. 7 on the Hot 100. Meanwhile, in May, the rap star joined forces with GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion for “Wanna Be (Remix),” followed by a guest verse on Peso Pluma’s “PUT EM IN THE FRIDGE” the subsequent month.

When it comes to her solo work, Cardi B debuted “Like What (Freestyle)” and “Enough (Miami)” earlier in the year. Neither song is currently confirmed to appear on her forthcoming sophomore album, which she announced in June is “coming real soon.”

Despite several delays and loose singles, the musician also promised, “It’s coming THIS YEAR.” In a letter to her fans via Twitter, she wrote, “I have my good days and my bad days, but you know what, whether it’s good or bad, I couldn’t be happier with the obvious anticipation for my album… Thank you for the love and anticipation and [for] always holding me down. I love y’all.”