KARRAHBOOO is no longer part of Concrete Boys, Lil Yachty confirmed on Monday (July 29) night after several days of speculation.

During an Instagram Live session, the “Hate Me” rapper briefly spoke about their decision to part ways but opted not to go into detail on why. “How do I wanna say this? I’ma say this s**t one time: We have split ways with KARRAH as far as this Concrete s**t,” he said.

“I have nothing bad to say. Nothing negative to say about KARRAH. I wish her the best in her career,” Lil Yachty added. “That’s pretty much it. I don’t have anything bad to say… or anything good to say.”

Fans started to pick up on KARRAHBOOO’s exit after her name suddenly vanished from the Concrete Boys’ Instagram bio, where she was no longer listed as a member. Things became clearer when it was found out that she had unfollowed Lil Yachty and the rest of the group — now comprised of just Dc2trill, Camo! and Draft Day — on social media.

The “RIP FOLLIES” artist also didn’t attend Concrete Boys’ set at 2024’s Broccoli City Festival over the weekend.

The unfortunate news arrived months after It’s Us Vol. 1 hit streaming services. KARRAHBOOO lent her voice to songs like “NOT DA 2,” “HIT DIFF,” “JEFF & LITA” and “WHERE YO DADDY?” among others.

“These are my friends. So it wasn’t like I was looking high and low for talent. These were friends that I’ve made along the way,” Lil Yachty told UPROXX about the group ahead of the LP’s release. “The most important thing to me is my friendships — and trying to bring everyone up to a level of success so they can provide for their families is the goal. Plus, I’ve always just loved the idea of groups and crews.”

In terms of her solo career, KARRAHBOOO saw success with the 2023 singles “Running Late” and “SPLASH BROTHERS” with Anycia. Her debut project was expected to arrive later in the year.