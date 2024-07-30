News Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images SiR Says His Toronto Show At Drake And Live Nation's HISTORY Was Canceled / 07.30.2024

Top Dawg Entertainment’s troubles with performing in Canada continue. On Tuesday (July 30), SiR revealed that his sold-out show in Toronto was scrapped less than 24 hours before he would’ve been scheduled to take the stage.

The “You Can’t Save Me” artist humorously quote-tweeted a July 18 post where he insisted his concert wouldn’t get called off like ScHoolboy Q’s: “This s**t didn’t age well at all.” Elsewhere, he wrote, “So sorry to my Toronto fans. The show has been canceled. We’re working on rescheduling for a later date.”

ScHoolboy Q made light of the incident by writing, “Take yo’ a** home, boy… Sing on the bus. It’s [over with].” SiR responded, “They DON’T like us” — which could mean exactly that or be a subtle reference to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

“For those wondering, we sold that show out. It was canceled by the venue. Not sure why. My apologies again to those that came just to see me,” he concluded before asking who was ready for the Detroit stop of his “Life Is Good Tour.”

Notably, both ScHoolboy Q and SiR were booked to perform at the HISTORY, a venue launched in collaboration between Drake and Live Nation in 2023. The venue can hold 2,500 attendees, and Ice Spice, Shenseea and Vince Staples are among the artists set to take the stage there later in the year.

When ScHoolboy Q’s Toronto concert was axed on July 17, social media almost immediately placed the blame on Lamar and Drake’s high-profile rap beef. The West Coast rapper more or less confirmed the speculation by mentioning that TDE president Terrence “Punch” Henderson had recently been in the same vicinity as Lil Wayne and Birdman. Around the same time, PARTYNEXTDOOR had a show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium without any issues.

“If we wanted to get y’all, we would’ve just did it,” he said via Twitter. “Now, when somebody [gets] hurt, don’t cry.”