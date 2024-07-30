News Bennett Raglin / Contributor via Getty Images 'USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS' Concert Film Gets A Release Date / 07.30.2024

Announced on Tuesday (July 30), USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS is scheduled for a global theatrical release from Sept. 12 to 15. The concert film, named after the Grammy Award-winning R&B legend himself, is expected to be shown in approximately 2,000 theaters worldwide, with half of the screenings in the United States.

The upcoming documentary will chronicle Usher’s eight shows during 2023’s Paris Fashion Week at La Seine Musicale. “My Boo,” “Love In This Club” and “Yeah!” are among some of the hits viewers can expect from the Anthony Mandler-directed project.

“Paris was a special experience for me as an entertainer and for my fans,” Usher shared in a press release, per Deadline. “I hope those who weren’t able to make it in person get to experience how special it was. As for those of you who were, I hope you experience the show and see what it takes to get there through a different lens.”

AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron added, “For 30 years, Usher has captivated and entertained audiences through his music and concerts. Just a few months ago, he drew rave reviews for his stunning performance in front of 129 million people during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Bringing his unparalleled concert experience to movie theatres for his fans around the world is a perfect fit for AMC Theatres Distribution.”

USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS adds to the music star’s already incredible year. In addition to the Super Bowl LVIII spectacle, he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 BET Awards. Additionally, his album COMING HOME debuted in February with features from Summer Walker, Latto, 21 Savage, The-Dream and more.

Usher is expected to embark on a tour in promotion of the project starting on Aug. 14 in Atlanta. It will be followed by stops in Philadelphia, Boston, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago and Detroit, among other cities.