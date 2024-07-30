News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images New RICO Trial Judge Denies Young Thug's Motion To Reconsider Bond / 07.30.2024

It’s been more than two years since Young Thug was arrested and jailed as part of a RICO case involving him and his associates. Despite multiple bond denials by the first presiding judge, Ural D Glanville, it appears the new magistrate isn’t letting up either.

On Tuesday (July 30), Paige Reese Whitaker denied Brian Steel’s motion for the rapper to be reconsidered for bond. “There will be a different ruling that will impact this trial — that may result in a mistrial with prejudice — but would not impact a reconsideration of [a] bond,” she said regarding Glanville’s alleged bias in the case.

Whitaker added, “If there’s a mistrial without prejudice, then [a] bond maybe could be considered then. That might be a changed circumstance, but right now, we don’t have that.” According to 11 Alive, co-defendant Marquavius Huey’s bond was also denied. At the same time, the decision on Deamonte Kendrick’s release request was delayed due to his lawyer’s petition.

Whitaker took over the case after Fulton County Judge Shukura Ingram recused herself from the trial earlier in the month. She cited possible conflicts of interest linked to a personal tie with her former courthouse deputy, Akeiba Stanley.

“The potential for this court’s former assigned deputy to be called as a witness in any future proceedings, in this case, necessitates my recusal,” she stated. “The ability of the court to impartially assess this deputy’s credibility or rule on matters related to her criminal prosecution may undermine the public’s confidence in the proceedings.”

Notably, the original judge in the case, Glanville, was ordered to step down after an undisclosed ex parte meeting with the state’s key witness, Kenneth “Lil Woody” Copeland.

Though Young Thug hasn’t released any solo music since 2023’s BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, he appeared on Mustard’s “Ghetto” earlier in the month. The song, which also featured Lil Durk, served as a standout cut on Faith Of A Mustard Seed.