Lil Yachty Wishes He Never Spoke On Drake And Kendrick Lamar's Beef / 07.31.2024

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s high-profile exchange might have cooled off since the “Not Like Us” video dropped, but it’s still a hot topic among Hip Hop fans and the pair’s frequent collaborators. On Wednesday (July 31), Lil Yachty appeared on Andrew Schulz’s “Flagrant” podcast, during which he was asked about the beef.

“I think people are just hating on Drake because he’s the guy,” the Teenage Emotions rapper said. He then referenced a now-archived episode of the “A Safe Place” podcast in which he gave his detailed thoughts on being named-dropped in Lamar’s “euphoria.”

“I wish I had never [spoken] on it. I wish I hadn’t said any part about it,” Lil Yachty told the hosts. Regarding the incident where he liked a tweet about Lamar allegedly cheating on his wife, the musician claimed, “That really was an accident.”

Schulz circled back to the topic later in the discussion, noting that Drake’s music still dominates at parties and clubs. the Georgia native responded, “Outside of the people who care about Hip Hop, [nobody gives a f**k] at all.”

Lil Yachty also commented on the OVO Sound founder’s attitude during the spat: “He really didn’t give a f**k. He was unfazed. I respect it a lot and I talked to him. That s**t didn’t bother him.” He continued, “I never saw him down ever. I never saw kicking his f**king foot [or] holding his head down. [It got] to a point where I just stopped talking to him about it because I felt like I was the one bringing him the negativity.”

On the “A Safe Place” podcast in May, the Quality Control Music signee initially said that Drake was “deemed a loser in this battle before it started,” mainly because he isn’t well-liked by some. He also mentioned that even if Lamar came out ahead in public opinion, the Toronto native come out on top in the long run.