On the heels of Megan Thee Stallion’s performance at Kamala Harris’ Georgia State Convocation Center rally on Tuesday (July 30), rumors began circulating about Sexyy Red possibly taking the stage at Donald Trump’s Atlanta event on Saturday (Aug. 3). However, according to the “Pound Town” rapper, those claims are false.

“[They] fakin’. [That’s] cap,” Sexyy Red said, quote-tweeting a post from Thee Pop Feed about the rumors.

At 2024’s Roots Picnic, the St. Louis star caused quite the stir with a huge, inflatable MAGA-inspired hat as part of her stage setup. While the prop tweaked Trump’s famous slogan to “Make America Sexyy Again,” many fans felt it was an unofficial endorsement of the controversial figure. Afterward, she wrote via Twitter, “It’s Sexyy Red [for] president. I’m my own candidate I’m not endorsing anybody, period.”

Sexyy Red previously voiced her support for the former president during the “This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von” podcast in 2023. “I like Trump. Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first, I don’t think people [were] f**king with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s**t against women,” she explained.

“Once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money,” she continued, referencing the economic impact payments given out during COVID-19. “Aw, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, [the] checks. Oh yes, [the] stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you.”

Sexyy Red is hitting on the road for her “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour” starting in August. Alongside recently added co-headliner Kodak Black, the “SkeeYee” artist will make stops in Oakland, Austin, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, Tampa, Orlando and Nashville, among other cities. Additional supporting acts include Loe Shimmy, Hunxho and “BING BONG (Remix)” collaborator BlakeIANA.

In May, Sexyy Red debuted In Sexy We Trust. The project contained features from Drake, Lil Baby, Mike WiLL Made-It and VonOff1700. 

