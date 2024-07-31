News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Ye and Ty Dolla Sign Share New 'VULTURES 2' Release Date / 07.31.2024

After many months of waiting, Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s fans now have an update on their second joint effort, VULTURES 2. Announced on Wednesday (July 31), the project is scheduled for a Friday (Aug. 2) release date.

The Yeezy website read, “All orders fulfilled. VULTURES 2 coming Aug. 2,” likely suggesting the earlier merchandise, which is no longer available, had sold out. A countdown also appeared in the top left corner of the mostly blank homepage.

Thus far, details on the forthcoming LP are scarce. However, Ye and Ty Dolla Sign are expected to host listening experiences in Korea and Taiwan on Aug. 23 and Aug. 25, respectively. See the flyers below.

As Rap-Up previously reported, VULTURES 2 was initially slated to hit streaming services on March 8. However, on that date, Ye had told a fan account that he and Ty Dolla Sign were “in the lab.” The release was later scheduled for May 3, which the Chicago-born rapper announced on Justin Laboy’s “The Download” podcast in April.

During his Billboard cover story, Ty Dolla Sign confirmed that the upcoming body of work will be released via an app. “Why not? Switch it up. [Ye’s] always got something up his sleeve. I always got [something] up my sleeve,” he said. “We got all the songs. Basically, it’s just like, ‘How can we get it there? How can we go bigger than the first album?’”

“Certain people will probably expect you to just do the same exact sound,” he said later in the conversation. “But that sound’s already out.”

VULTURES 1 spawned hits like “CARNIVAL,” “TALKING” and “BACK TO ME.” It featured North West, Chris Brown, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs and several other high-profile artists.