News Cindy Ord / Contributor via Getty Images Ayra Starr Talks Afrobeats' Takeover And More In New 'Dare To Dream' Documentary / 08.01.2024

2024 has been a magnificent year for Ayra Starr, who released her sophomore album and wrapped up touring with Chris Brown in May and June, respectively. On Thursday (Aug. 1), the Nigerian phenomenon teamed up with Amazon Music to premiere Dare to Dream, a documentary in which she discusses the future of Afrobeats and her aspirations.

“What Afrobeats and African music [have] done, it shows that we’re unstoppable. We’re literally the best genre in the world,” Starr said while reflecting on her nomination at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. She also opened up about her end goal: “I want to become a global superstar from Africa, and it’s very important and very key for me to show up for my culture to the world.”

The “Bloody Samaritan” artist continued, “I want people to look back and be like, ‘She was very proud of where she was from.’ From the songs I sampled, from the songs I make, my beats… I feel like some people don’t get it now, but you’re going to get it in the future.”

“Ayra Starr was an obvious choice for our latest Breakthrough Artist. A one-of-a-kind talent leading the exhilarating world of Afrobeats, her early successes have already been thrilling,” Amazon Music’s Alexis Cueva explained in a press statement. “With Ayra joining the Breakthrough family, we’re excited to support her as she continues to garner worldwide acclaim and represent Nigeria’s music scene on the global stage.”

Starr’s The Year I Turned 21 arrived with standout cuts like “Commas,” “Last Heartbreak Song” and “Goodbye (Warm Up).” Features included Asake, Anitta, Coco Jones, Giveon and Seyi Vibez, among others. It’s also worth noting that the project debuted at No. 195 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Since the young talent’s rise to acclaim, fans and fellow musicians have been paying attention. Rihanna, who the singer met at a FENTY x PUMA Creeper launch party in London, even told Starr that she has a “voice that can take over the males and take over the girls.”