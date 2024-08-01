Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B Reportedly Files Divorce From Offset And Social Media Has A Lot To Say

By Malcolm Trapp
  08.01.2024

Cardi B has reportedly filed for divorce from Offset. The New York rapper allegedly initiated the proceedings on Wednesday (July 31) and is seeking primary custody of their two children, Kulture and Wave.

According to TMZ, the artists spent some time trying to fix their relationship, but ultimately it didn’t work. “[This] is a long time in coming,” a source told the outlet before adding, “They’re just disconnected from each other.” They further emphasized that infidelity wasn’t involved and described the split as “amicable.”

Social media caught wind of the news shortly after it broke, with many seeing the decision as fuel for her sophomore effort. “I’m sad Cardi [is] getting a divorce, but the album [is] gon’ be fire,” wrote one Twitter user. Considering the pair’s on-and-off history, another speculated that they’ll reunite again: “Cardi will be back with Offset in 10 business days.” See more reactions below.

Cardi B announced her split from Offset in December 2023. While they’ve been spotted together several times since then, she seemingly shut down any rumors of reconciliation via Twitter.

Earlier that month, the Grammy Award winner hopped on Instagram Live, where she blasted the former Migos rapper for allegedly being manipulative. “You out here feeling yourself, but trust me, the tables [will] turn,” she stated. “You [have] really been doing me dirty after so many f**king years.”

Since they went public in 2017, the pair’s relationship has experienced many other highs and lows. For example, Cardi B filed for divorce in September 2020, though she later dismissed the petition “without prejudice” two months later. 

“I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again. I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved,” she said at the time. “I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed.”

