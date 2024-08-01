News Cindy Ord/VF23 / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Reportedly Files Divorce From Offset And Social Media Has A Lot To Say / 08.01.2024

Cardi B has reportedly filed for divorce from Offset. The New York rapper allegedly initiated the proceedings on Wednesday (July 31) and is seeking primary custody of their two children, Kulture and Wave.

According to TMZ, the artists spent some time trying to fix their relationship, but ultimately it didn’t work. “[This] is a long time in coming,” a source told the outlet before adding, “They’re just disconnected from each other.” They further emphasized that infidelity wasn’t involved and described the split as “amicable.”

Social media caught wind of the news shortly after it broke, with many seeing the decision as fuel for her sophomore effort. “I’m sad Cardi [is] getting a divorce, but the album [is] gon’ be fire,” wrote one Twitter user. Considering the pair’s on-and-off history, another speculated that they’ll reunite again: “Cardi will be back with Offset in 10 business days.” See more reactions below.

I really hope that Cardi follows through with this divorce with offset. I hate to see men bring a woman down. — Terra Incognita △⃒⃘ (@bjorkcutie) August 1, 2024

I’m sad Cardi getting a divorce but the album gone be fire. — SueWoo (@___SueWooo) August 1, 2024

Cardi will be back with Offset in 10 business days. — ☈OMEKO✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) August 1, 2024

Good for Cardi. Leave these nggas where they had you fucked up at. Ain’t no trophies for letting a slut ass ngga keep playing in your face & more need to see that. Life goes on. Gotta set an example for her daughter that “love” without respect doesn’t mean shit. She’ll be fine. — RoseyBACKbih! (@NoseyRoseybyke) August 1, 2024

Takeoff gone

Offset lost Cardi

Quavo puttin out trash It’s over — Blick_Jagger™️ (@Sc00p_MarLey) August 1, 2024

I really want Cardi to go through with that divorce. He been embarrassing her from the beginning. Set is cool on the music tip but he never fails to embarrass that girl. — 35 And Still Dissertatin N Shit 💛✨ (@jadorejontele) August 1, 2024

Divorce!!! Like I said she’s not pregnant once again!! This is apart of the rollout you dumb bihhsss!! 10ssss pic.twitter.com/DUl0CLWhYM — Cocooooooooo (@cardiBFanbihh) August 1, 2024

Cardi B announced her split from Offset in December 2023. While they’ve been spotted together several times since then, she seemingly shut down any rumors of reconciliation via Twitter.

Earlier that month, the Grammy Award winner hopped on Instagram Live, where she blasted the former Migos rapper for allegedly being manipulative. “You out here feeling yourself, but trust me, the tables [will] turn,” she stated. “You [have] really been doing me dirty after so many f**king years.”

Since they went public in 2017, the pair’s relationship has experienced many other highs and lows. For example, Cardi B filed for divorce in September 2020, though she later dismissed the petition “without prejudice” two months later.

“I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again. I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved,” she said at the time. “I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed.”