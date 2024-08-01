News Mauricio Santana / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images JPEGMAFIA Says He's Standing On Business After 'I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU' Drake Disses / 08.01.2024

JPEGMAFIA’s latest studio effort, I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU, hit streaming services on Thursday (Aug. 1). While many fans were excited to see the rapper unite with contributing artists Vince Staples and Denzel Curry, the 14-song offering also contained a few unexpected jabs at Drake.

On “New Black History,” which contained vocals from Future’s 2014 track “Covered N Money,” Peggy spat, “’Cause I’m in that mode, on my own, I got that flavor, Jonathan Major paper / ‘Specially when y’all cashing out for PDFs and rapers (No Drizzy) / I hope y’all paid attention, no really.”

Elsewhere, on “​it’s dark and hell is hot,” the Brooklyn native’s “If I show you a Drac’, I ain’t playin’ with kids / You n**gas loop it and leave it, never repeatin’” lines were viewed as another shot at the Grammy Award-winning musician.

The pedophilia allegations against Drake were reignited with Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” in which he accused the OVO label head of being romantically involved with underage women. However, the Toronto artist rebuffed those claims in “THE HEART PART 6”: “If I was f**king young girls, I promise I’d have been arrested / I’m way too famous for this s**t you just suggested.”

Amid fan speculation, Peggy took to Twitter to confirm that he was indeed poking fun at the Canadian star. “First off, I [have] been dissing that n**ga since 2016. Them s**ts [were] throwaway bars, not noteworthy,” he began. “Second off, if anybody [has] a problem with what I said on this album, my tour dates [are] in [my] bio. Third, y’all can’t even pay your rent but [are] defending Drake for free. Go outside and be somebody.”

The “LAY DOWN MY LIFE TOUR” begins on Aug. 7 in Pomona, California. Later stops include Portland, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and New York City. Notably, the “SIN MIEDO” rapper will perform at the Rebel on Sept. 19 in Drake’s hometown.

Several of Lamar’s former Top Dawg Entertainment labelmates, like ScHoolboy Q and SiR, had trouble doing shows in Toronto in July, possibly as a result of the Compton lyricist’s beef with Drake. However, it’s also worth mentioning that they were booked at the HISTORY, a venue that Live Nation and the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker launched. Only time will tell if Peggy encounters the same issues.