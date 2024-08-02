News Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images and Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images Angel Reese Surprises Megan Thee Stallion During Her Headlining Lollapalooza Set / 08.02.2024

Megan Thee Stallion took the stage at Lollapalooza on Thursday (Aug. 1) night. In addition to doing live renditions of hits like “Savage” and “Mamushi,” the star was joined by surprise guest Angel Reese.

In a clip shared on the WNBA player’s Instagram Story, Reese could be seen running to Megan before the pair embraced. “I can’t believe it,” the Grammy winner exclaimed. She later cued the DJ to play “Where Them Girls At” — which sampled Kstylis’ club anthem “Booty Me Down” — from her latest album.

Reese previously linked up with Megan and GloRilla at the United Center in Chicago during the “Hot Girl Summer Tour.”

Elsewhere during the musician’s set, Megan responded to critics about her decision to support Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election. “They [were] fake mad that I was popping it for Kamala. I don’t think they heard what she said. Kamala said she wants a ceasefire. Kamala said she supports women’s rights,” she explained before adding “Hotties for Harris.”

Megan was announced as a replacement headliner for Tyler, The Creator, who pulled out of both Lollapalooza and Outside Lands in June. “I made a commitment that I can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. That is not sexy at all,” the Flower Boy artist wrote in a statement.

The festival appearance marked the end of Megan’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” which initially kicked off in May. GloRilla and Ms. Banks joined her as supporting acts in the U.S. and European legs, respectively.

As for Reese, she’ll join the Chicago Sky in playing against the Phoenix Mercury on Aug. 15. The WNBA season is scheduled to end in September, wrapping up her rookie year in the league. In July, she shared a special moment with Usher, who joined her team in the locker room after they defeated the Las Vegas Aces.