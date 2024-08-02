News Mason Poole/Parkwood Media / Contributor via Getty Images and Anadolu / Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé Dedicates Uplifting Narration To Simone Biles In 2024 Olympic Games Commercial / 08.02.2024

Ahead of her clinching the gold medal in the women’s artistic gymnastics all-around final at the 2024 Olympic Games on Thursday (Aug. 1), Simone Biles was celebrated in a heartfelt video narrated by Beyoncé. The inspirational clip highlighted the star athlete’s journey to the Olympics, with “JUST FOR FUN” from COWBOY CARTER playing as a backdrop.

“Let’s talk about power because, really, that’s what this story is about,” Beyoncé voiced over clips of Biles in action. “Physical power, its beauty, its wonder, the way it never stops amazing you. Then there’s spiritual power, the kind that really matters. The power you can’t see, only sense. The power you need in those moments when life goes a little sideways on you,” the icon said in the ad.

The video notably included footage from the Tokyo Olympics, where Biles withdrew due to “the twisties” — a disorienting condition that affected her spatial awareness. “And, of course, lasting power. Only a select few know what it feels like to get to the top and stay there and somehow keep getting better,” Beyoncé continued.

Take your best shot, world. Simone Biles is ready for you. Beyonce sets the stage for Simone in the women’s all-around tonight at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/S2xHwxORwd — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2024

“Simone Biles inspires me, and I’m pretty sure she inspires you, too. Such confidence in her strength, such beauty in her power, such a great lesson in her story,” she stated. “Take your best shot, world. She’s ready for you.”

Although Beyoncé didn’t attend the Olympics, she helped introduce Team USA during NBC and Peacock’s primetime coverage of the Opening Ceremony on July 26. During the intro, the pop icon praised competitors like Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Katie Ledecky, and both the men’s and women’s gymnastics teams.

In Paris, Biles not only competed, but led her cohort — including Jade Carey, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera — to a gold medal in the women’s team final. The victory ultimately secured her status as the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history.