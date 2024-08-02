News John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Is Reportedly Seeking Child Support From Offset Following Divorce Filing / 08.02.2024

On Thursday (Aug. 1), Cardi B revealed she was expecting her third baby with Offset, who also shares Kulture and Wave with the “Bodak Yellow” artist. The news was bittersweet, however, as it arrived a day before the New York rap icon officially filed for divorce from the Migos member.

On Friday (Aug. 2), TMZ reported that despite the couple’s split being “amicable,” Cardi is reportedly seeking child support from her estranged lover not just for the coming bundle of joy, but for their other kids as well.

The outlet noted, “Cardi says she wants their personal property acquired during their marriage to be divvied up equitably.” It added, “There’s no explicit mention of a prenup in the [court] docs.”

While Cardi and Offset have not explicitly addressed the reports of their divorce, the Invasion of Privacy creator seemingly hinted at the speculation being true during her pregnancy announcement before a representative for the artist confirmed the filing to The Associated Press.

“With every ending comes a new beginning,” she wrote in the announcement. “I am so grateful to have shared this season with you. You have brought me more love, more life and most of all, renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!” she exclaimed in the caption of a photo revealing the baby bump in her belly.

“I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, [and] what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns, and [tests lying] down, but you, your brother, and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!” she added.

According to XXL, Cardi still plans to release her sophomore LP in 2024. Her debut album, which was released in 2018, won a Grammy for Best Rap Album and spawned a string of hits, including “I Like It,” “Ring,” and “Drip.”