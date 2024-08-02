News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Ice Spice Claims She's "So Ready" To Begin Working On Her Follow-Up To 'Y2K!' / 08.02.2024

Ice Spice’s big debut dropped just last week on July 26. And according to the rapper, she’s already looking forward to working on her next project.

During a sit-down with Billboard published on Friday (Aug. 2), Ice told the publication how eager she was to break ground on a follow-up. “I am definitely so ready to start another album. So that’s great. I know my label is gonna be really excited to hear that. I don’t wanna start teasing the next album. We [are] in Y2K!” the rapper said.

Y2K! arrived with a total of 10 tracks spanning 23 minutes, which is not unheard of for an LP, though it is relatively short for today’s standards. It featured Travis Scott, Gunna, and Central Cee, who appeared on the pre-release offering “Did It First.” Additional singles included “Phat Butt,” “Gimmie A Light,” and “Think U The S**t (Fart).”

The body of work was met with mixed reactions. Some praised the artist for stepping outside of her comfort zone, while others compared her sound to Nicki Minaj and Playboi Carti. “[I’ve] just been feeling everything, from anxious to calm to excited and relieved,” Ice admitted.

“[I’m] just grateful, really, mostly. I think finally headlining my own show for the first time. I started the Europe leg doing festivals, and now it’s my own crowd. It’s a different vibe that I’m grateful for,” she added. “I’ve been wanting to do this for a year now, and we’re finally here. That’s my proudest moment.”

The “Y2K! World Tour” will proceed with its Philadelphia stop on Friday (Aug. 2) night. From there, the Bronx superstar will be headed to cities like Boston, NYC, Detroit, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles. She’ll close out the trek with a show in Miami Beach on Aug. 31. Cleotrapa recently joined the supporting lineup, which already included Cash Cobain and RIOTUSA. See the full routing below.