Drake Teases A New Joint Album With PARTYNEXTDOOR / 08.03.2024

Drake shocked fans with a guest set during fellow OVO member PARTYNEXTDOOR’s tour stop in Toronto on Friday (Aug 2). Following the impressive performance, he announced that a joint album with PND would be released in Fall 2024.

The Canadian crooners have collaborated on dozens of tracks over the years, so fans are hyped to know they will be releasing an entire project together. During Drake’s guest set, he performed “Sweeterman,” “Drama” with Roy Woods, “Come & See Me” with PARTYNEXTDOOR, “Pipe Down,” and much more. He even shared his hilarious yet beautiful rendition of “Hey There, Delilah.”

Towards the end of Drake’s set, he said, “When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake’s album will be right there for you.” One fan responded, “Every time he gets dissed, he returns to making good music.” Someone else claimed, “Finally, getting a collab album with an artist from Canada. I’m glad to see Drake finally understood what Kendrick told him… We’re finally going to hear that Toronto sound, I guess.”

Many questioned Drake’s next move following his highly touted lyrical feud with Kendrick Lamar. The “Family Matters” emcee hasn’t released any solo singles since the battle was unanimously called for Lamar, but the Toronto star has been featured on tracks with Sexyy Red, Camila Cabello, and most recently, famed producer Gordo. Most tracks have been melodic and do not feature the award-winning rapper’s bars.

everytime he gets dissed he gets back to making good music .. — Rᴅx_Sᴜɴᴅᴀʀ (@Itz_Rdx2) August 3, 2024

While most people applauded the album’s announcement, others claimed that Lamar’s beef led the famed musician to change his forthcoming plans or scared him away from wanting to rap anymore. A few comments quoted K Dot’s “Euphoria” lyrics: “I like Drake with the melodies; I don’t like when Drake act tough.”

There is currently no firm release date on the project, but fans are most definitely looking forward to an R&B-leaning joint album from two of Toronto’s finest.