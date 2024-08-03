News Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images and Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Sukihana Receives A SZA Co-Sign For Her New Song "Suki Suki" / 08.03.2024

Sukihana has been slowly growing her fan base on the power of her immense authenticity. While she’s usually known for her fun nature in music, her newest track, “Suki Suki,” creates a different level of buzz. The track has even drawn comments from A-list R&B superstar SZA. “This song EATS Suki,” the “Snooze” songstress commented.

Her new track is vibrant and high-energy, marking Sukihana’s first release since signing a record deal with Sony/AWAL. “It’s Suki, nookie sweet like a cookie. Vet in the game, you ain’t dealing with no rookie,” she raps to commence the track, which features a sample of the iconic 1971 R&B hit “Groove Me” by King Floyd.

When asked about the record, Sukihana told Rap-Up that “‘Suki Suki’ is not just a spin on a classic feel-good song; it represents where I’m going musically. People need to know I can make a hit. It’s that time.”

The Miami-based rapper has been building steam recently with the dope features on her new songs, including “Sukihana” with Juicy J, “Thot Thoughts” with Muni Long, and her most recent hit “Throwing Stacks” with Ray J. With a string of successful releases, Sukihana is claiming her spot this summer.

Known for her hilarious antics on social media and her willingness to go toe-to-toe with whoever, Sukihana is poised to become one of the next rising stars in the culture. She also went viral for her popular diss track towards JT earlier in the year. After fans speculated that the former City Girls member dissed her on her song “Okay,” Suki snapped back on “Cocaine.”

“All that eczema you hidin’ under that coat, I know you hate it/ You been hatin’ on Caresha since a baby/ You got booked three years; you was stealin’ out of Macy’s.” Later in the track, she rapped, “Ol’ thieving a**, angry beaver-looking motherf**ker/ You was mad at Ice Spice ’cause your n**ga wanna f**k her/ B**ch, you ain’t no scammer, you was boostin’ outta TJ Maxx,” she fired.

Check out the full video for “Suki Suki” below.