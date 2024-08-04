News Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Uzi Vert Makes Their Love For JT Clear In New Viral Clip / 08.04.2024

Lil Uzi Vert is one of the most interesting entertainers in the music industry. The fun-loving, energetic rap superstar is known for their out-of-this-world responses to interview questions.

In a recent viral clip, the emcee was stopped in traffic and asked about their thoughts on New York fashion. While answering the question — which stemmed from Lil Yachty’s recent comments during an episode of “A Safe Space Podcast” — they were interrupted by a young woman attempting to give the “XO Tour Lif3” artist her phone number.

“What is that?” Vert quickly asked the lady after initially saying, “No.” They said they were dating someone once she made it clear it was her phone number. The interviewer mentioned that Lil Uzi Vert was currently dating City Cinderella creator JT before Uzi boldly stated, “I am dating JT forever.”

As both sides looked shocked and laughed, the Philadelphia-bred emcee’s vehicle drove off. “She messed up your interview but gave you a better one than bargained for. JT FOREVER,” one fan commented on the reporter’s video. “I would’ve told her Dave and Buster’s is across the street. Go play games over there,” another fan said.

Lil Uzi Vert and JT have been together for a while now. The couple went viral late last year for getting into a scuffle at the 2023 BET Awards. While many believed it was due to Lil Uzi Vert being too friendly with Ice Spice, JT later explained the real reason behind the incident on “The Breakfast Club.”

“The reason I threw my phone at Uzi is because he had to perform. So we get in there, and baby, I’m so sorry when I say this. Uzi is like a frantic kid. He moves around a lot, and he [plays] a lot. So when he got off stage, he came to me like, ‘Come on. Let’s go, let’s go,’” she explained in the interview.