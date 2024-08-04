News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Mr. HotSpot Is Working With Lil Yachty & Drake To Clear "Supersoak" / 08.04.2024

Fans were left scratching their heads after Lil Yachty went on “The Flagrant Podcast” to explain why he leaked “Supersoak” via Kai Cenat’s livestream instead of properly releasing his latest Drake collaboration.

During the show, which aired Wednesday (July 31), fans learned the song sampled Mr. Hotspot, who was unwilling to clear the use of his sample for religious reasons. Many fans felt that Yachty was wrong for leaking the song if the sampled person did not want the song out for consumption.

The public response around the track, coupled with KARRAHBOO leaving Concrete Boyz and Yachty’s recent comments on NY fashion, led the rapper to announce that he will be leaving the internet for a while. Recently, Mr. Hotspot responded on TikTok Live, claiming he had sent Lil Yachty and Drake a clean reference for the record. He said he wanted the record clean so kids would not have trouble listening to the song.

He believes that children are the main driving force behind music and a clean version of the track would turn both artists up and allow them to boost their brands. He made it clear in his statement that he did not intend to block their creation, but wanted to ensure it aligned with his moral compass.

i made 8 million in my first 8 months of rappin in 2016 on god https://t.co/W2dxKtQPx8 — CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty) July 28, 2024

Lil Yachty has been controversial since the genesis of his career. After releasing his track “Hate Me” with Ian, fans started to troll him for lyrics regarding being richer than people’s favorite rapper. “I made 8 million in my first eight months of rappin in 2016 on god,” he exclaimed in response to fans posting screenshots of his net worth on Google compared to other artists.

yall be letting this internet guide yall. in real life shit is different i’m tellin u — CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty) July 28, 2024

“Yall let this internet guide you all. In real life s**t is different, I’m tellin u,” Yachty added in a subsequent post. Though the song has been making rounds across social media, there is currently no timetable for the release of “Supersoak.”