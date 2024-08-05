News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Chlöe Bailey Announces The Release Date Of Her Sophomore Album 'Trouble In Paradise' / 08.05.2024

Chlöe Bailey is wasting no time releasing her highly anticipated sophomore effort. On Monday (Aug. 5), the songstress announced that Trouble In Paradise will be hitting streaming services on Friday (Aug. 9).

“A storm is coming,” she wrote in the caption alongside what appeared to be the LP’s cover. The image showed her lying in a body of water while wearing a strapless glow-in-the-dark dress. Though she hasn’t shared the official tracklist, “FYS” and “Boy Bye” were released as singles earlier in the year.

In the comments section, fans reacted to the artwork and shared their expectations for the project. “Didn’t know you [were] gon’ knock us over the head like this, queen. We [are] ‘bout to feast,” said one Instagram user. Reacting to the relatively short notice, another said, “Like, this Friday? Somebody wake me; I’m dreaming.”

Bailey’s debut album, In Pieces, was met with a plethora of positive reviews following its 2023 release. It contained fan favorites such as “How Does It Feel,” “Body Do,” and “Feel Me Cry.” Meanwhile, features included Missy Elliott, Future, and Chris Brown — the last-mentioned artist’s appearance on the project was met with a bit of backlash.

It’s also worth mentioning that the 14-song effort entered at No. 17 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums index and landed at No. 119 on the publication’s 200 chart. “I was really vulnerable, and I was like, ‘This project’s going to be about all types of heartbreak’ — not just with a romantic partner, but heartbreak with family and friends that you trusted and thought would always be there for you,” Bailey said of the LP in a sit-down with People.

Outside of her own music, the singer and actress appeared on the remix of Tinashe’s TikTok-viral “Nasty” in June. It marked the pair’s first-ever collaboration.