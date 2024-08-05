News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Ice Spice Reacts To Her Debut Album 'Y2K!' Sales: "These Are Cool And All, But..." / 08.05.2024

With many music fans being obsessed with numbers these days, anything less than No. 1 is seen as a reason to poke fun at artists. However, Ice Spice took it all in stride. On Monday (Aug. 5), she thanked listeners for tuning into her debut album, Y2K! which sold 28,000 copies and landed at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The Bronx star tweeted, “Like..? did 15,000 [in sales], so thank [you] to everyone who supported me then, and thank [you] to all the new supporters. [The] ‘Y2K! WORLD TOUR’ [has] been so fun that these numbers are cool and all, but b**ch, [you] should [have] seen that Boston CROWD last night (Aug. 4).”

Ice released Y2K! on July 26 after much anticipation from her followers. The project housed “Think U The S**t (Fart),” in which she rumoredly took aim at Latto, as well as her duet with Central Cee, “Did It First.” Collectively, the accompanying music videos have nearly 50 million views on YouTube to date. Other standout cuts include “Phat Butt,” the Gunna-assisted “B**ch I’m Packin’,” and “Oh Shhh…” with Travis Scott.

“[I’ve] just been feeling everything, from anxious to calm to excited and relieved,” the 24-year-old told Billboard about her feelings after the LP’s release. “[I’m] just grateful, really, mostly. I think finally headlining my own show for the first time. I started the Europe leg doing festivals, and now it’s my own crowd. It’s a different vibe that I’m grateful for.”

Her “Y2K! World Tour” is expected to take place in NYC on Tuesday (Aug. 6) night. Afterward, she’ll take a few days off before making stops in Detroit, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Oakland, Dallas, and more. The trek, which boasts Cash Cobain and Cleotrapa as supporting acts, will conclude on Aug. 31 in Miami Beach.