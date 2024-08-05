News Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images Polo G Says He's Making Some Of His "Best Music" After Getting Sober / 08.05.2024

Polo G’s comeback album, HOOD POET, is slated to drop on Friday (Aug. 9). The 18-song effort will mark the rapper’s first project in nearly three years, and according to him, it’s one of his most personal to date.

During a sit-down with “The Breakfast Club” on Monday (Aug. 5), the “Martin & Gina” creator gave insights into the LP and how sobriety influenced his music-making process. “Coming early onto my carer, pills [were] my thing a lot. I made a lot of good songs off drugs. [Sometimes], you would start thinking, ‘Oh, that’s the only way I’ma [make good music],’” he shared. “Now, at this point in my life, I make my best music sober.”

When asked if a health scare, family or management played a role, Polo G said the decision was entirely his own. “It’s always myself. [It was] dealing with the mental problems that come with [using vices]. You know when you drink too much, and you’re trying to pull yourself out of that depression or that darkness? Going through that and not wanting to be in that headspace again is what really made me stray away from [drugs],” he explained.

Later in the interview, Polo G confessed that drug use was “hand in hand” with the rapper lifestyle, but he was working to leave that behind. “It’s an escape thing sometimes,” he stated.

Ahead of HOOD POET’s full-length release, the Chicago native unleashed singles like “Barely Holdin’ On,” the Lil Durk-assisted “We Uh Shoot and “Angels In The Sky.” While he hasn’t shared the tracklist at the time of reporting, confirmed features include GloRilla, Future, The Kid LAROI, 42 Dugg, G Herbo, Hunxho and Fridayy.

The LP was initially supposed to drop in September 2023 but got delayed amid legal issues, including a police raid at his Southern California home the month before.