News Gregory Shamus / Staff via Getty Images Tory Lanez Reveals He Graduated High School And Enrolled In College While In Prison / 08.05.2024

Tory Lanez is currently serving a bid for the 2020 shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion. Despite the controversies surrounding his time in prison, the musician announced on a Kick livestream with Adin Ross that he recently graduated from high school.

“I’m great,” Lanez said on Sunday (Aug. 4) when asked about his mental health. “I know that a lot of people sometimes when they hear prison, or they hear somebody’s down, they think n**ga is in the corner somewhere bawling his eyes out.”

“A n**ga just graduated high school, by the way. [I] enrolled in college,” he continued. “I never thought I’d do that, but I’m taking this moment and I’m taking advantage of everything that’s good. I’m a f**king high school dropout [who] just graduated high school. That s**t matters to me. So, it’s the small things that have me feeling good about life right now.”

In August 2023, a California judge sentenced Lanez to 10 years in prison after he was found guilty on three charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm. His lawyer has lodged multiple appeals since the ruling. To make things worse for the Canadian rapper, his wife, Raina Chassagne, who is also the mother of his 7-year-old son, filed for divorce in June 2024.

On the music side, Lanez dropped a slew of singles in July. Among the nine songs were standout cuts like “Wish I Never Met You (Prison Tapes),” “Girls In The Room (Lost Tapes 2020),” and “Shots Come For Free (Prison Tapes).” They marked his first releases since the deluxe edition of Alone at Prom in 2023.

“After about 20-something to 30-something f**k ups and mistakes, my engineer [and I] have finally figured out how to record music over the jail phone and still keep the quality as professional as I had it on the street,” he announced on Instagram. “It’s over. I done cracked the f**king code, man. This means that not even these prison walls can stop me from dropping new music.”