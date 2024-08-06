News Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images, Stefanie Keenan / Contributor via Getty Images, and Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar, GloRilla And More Among 2024 MTV VMAs Nominees / 08.06.2024

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards nominations are here, and like the previous year’s list, Taylor Swift is leading the pack. The pop singer led with a total of 10 nods, followed by Post Malone with nine.

SZA, who won Best R&B Video for “Shirt” in 2023, is in the running for Video of the Year for her “Snooze” visuals, which boasted cameos from Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco. The Top Dawg Entertainment songstress is also in the running for four other awards, including the coveted Artist of the Year.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion has the most nominations of any Hip Hop artist. She’s up for Best Collaboration for “Wanna Be” with GloRilla and Best Direction for “BOA,” which is also competing in three other categories.

Best Hip Hop also has stiff competition: Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy,” Eminem’s “Houdini,” Travis Scott’s “FE!N,” “BOA,” and GloRilla’s “Yeah Glo!” Meanwhile, Best R&B will see Muni Long’s “Made For Me,” Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama,” Tyla’s “Water,” Alicia Keys’ “Lifeline” and “Good Good” by Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage facing off. It’s also worth mentioning that Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is in the running for Song of the Year.

Riding high with COWBOY CARTER, Beyoncé snagged a Song of the Year nomination for “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.” Similarly, Shaboozey — vying for Best New Artist against Tyla, Teddy Swims and more — earned a single nod. Joining the “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” hitmaker as a first-time contender are Coco Jones, Flyana Boss and Joyner Lucas.

In 2023, the VMAs made headlines after SZA pulled out of her highly anticipated performance due to a perceived snub. TDE’s Terrence “Punch” Henderson explained, “Obviously, she had one of the best years, if not the best year, of any artist at this point. I don’t see why she wouldn’t be nominated for Artist of the Year. It just really didn’t make any sense to me. It’s disrespectful.” That year, Swift notably won over acts like Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé and Doja Cat.