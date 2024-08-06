News Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images SZA Announces She's Taking A Break From Performing Live / 08.06.2024

SZA is stepping away from the stage indefinitely. She broke the news on Monday (Aug. 5) evening, fresh off her headlining set at Montreal’s Osheaga Festival over the weekend.

“Yesterday (Aug. 4) was my last show for a while,” the Top Dawg Entertainment songstress disclosed. “[I’m] finally ‘bout to get my life together. Thank [you], God.” In early 2023, SZA hit the ground running with her “SOS Tour,” which included over 60 shows around the globe. The “Love Galore” artist’s busy schedule continued throughout the summer with major events like Lollapalooza in Chicago and Glastonbury Festival in the U.K.

At the time of reporting, SZA’s official website shows two upcoming concerts. The first performance is scheduled for Nov. 20 in Bahrain, followed by the second in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 23.

Yesterday was my last show for a while . Finally bout to get my life together thank u God . — SZA (@sza) August 5, 2024

In June, SZA teased an upcoming project at BST Hyde Park. “New album, you ready?” she asked the crowd before singing a snippet of an unreleased song. “I know you told stories about me / Most of them awful, all of them true / Here’s some for you, yeah,” she sang. A clip of her singing the same lyrics eventually appeared on her social media accounts.

Unfortunately, the musician didn’t confirm whether the record would appear on her long-awaited LANA, which was put on hold after several unauthorized bits of it surfaced online earlier in the year. “So, we’ll make this really simple. Y’all leaked three songs from the deluxe. At this point, y’all can keep the throwaways and leaks,” she told her Twitter followers. “Do not ask me about it again. Thank you.”

In the meantime, though, her SOS is still in heavy rotation for many fans. The LP has spent a whopping 86 weeks on the chart since its No. 1 debut in December 2022. The 23-song effort notably housed favorites such as “Kill Bill,” “Snooze” and “Nobody Gets Me,” to name a few.