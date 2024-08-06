News Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images The Weeknd Previews More Unreleased Music In "Unprepared Certainty…" Teaser For New Album / 08.06.2024

The Weeknd just graced fans with over three minutes of new music ahead of his upcoming album. On Tuesday (Aug. 6) at midnight, the singer shared a teaser titled “Unprepared certainty…” that included animated visuals by frequent collaborator Evan Larsen.

“All I have is my legacy / I’ve been losing my memory / No afterlife, no other side / I’m all alone when it fades to black,” the Canadian star sang over melancholic synths. Midway through, the composition transitioned to a gentle guitar strum, where he crooned lyrics like, “You can change locations, you can change your name / They will always find a way / Turn your life to nightmares, ready for the chase / They will always find a way.”

The enigmatic clip came on the heels of another preview in July, “The abyss gazes also into you…,” which featured snippets of two unreleased tracks. Details about the forthcoming project, such as its title or release date, are still undisclosed at the time of reporting. However, it’s anticipated to be the final chapter in the trilogy that kicked off with After Hours in 2020 and Dawn FM in 2022.

Larsen gave more insights into the creative process via Instagram. He wrote, “I dedicated a significant portion of the early part of this year to creating this three-part story, and it feels incredibly rewarding to finally share them. Thank you, [The Weeknd] and [La Mar C. Taylor], for inviting me to play a part in this next era. I also want to thank all of the talented artists listed below who helped bring my vision to life!”

In January, Weeknd celebrated the second anniversary of Dawn FM. The project spanned 16 songs with guest spots from Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator. Notably, Quincy Jones also voiced the LP’s first interlude, “A Tale By Quincy.” “Out of Time,” “Gasoline” and “Is There Someone Else?” quickly emerged as favorites among fans.

In the interim, the “Die For You” singer starred in HBO’s “The Idol” and completed his “After Hours ‘til Dawn Tour.”