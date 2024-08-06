News Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Tinashe Announces North American Leg Of "Match My Freak World Tour" / 08.06.2024

After “Nasty” became a global phenomenon earlier in the year, Tinashe has decided to keep the momentum going with her “Match My Freak Tour,” announced on Tuesday (Aug. 6). The trek will arrive in promotion of her forthcoming album, Quantum Baby.

Kicking off on Oct. 14 at Anaheim’s House of Blues, the musician’s 23-date North American leg will sweep through cities like Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Brooklyn, Toronto and more. The journey is slated to conclude at Sacramento’s Ace of Spades on Nov. 25. Tinashe also confirmed that she will later make her way to the U.K., Europe, Australia and Asia.

Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday (Aug. 7), and general sales will open on Friday (Aug. 9), both at 10 a.m. local time. See the full tour route below.

Tinashe’s “Nasty” peaked at No. 61 on the Billboard Hot 100 in July. It marked her first record as a lead artist to enter the chart in nearly a decade. The song notably got individual remixes from Chlöe and Tyga as a part of her Match My Freak EP the month prior.

“I noticed a difference almost immediately because I started getting hit up by my peers, and I feel like people see my content all the time, but it’s very rare I’ll get a DM from Meghan Trainor being like, ‘I love that song,’ or Kehlani, or Tyla,” she told Variety of the track’s “unusual,” yet welcomed virality. “There was a group of people within the first week that I dropped it that were messaging me being like, ‘That’s that s**t.’ So to me, I was like, ‘OK, this is different.’”

In addition to the aforementioned release, Quantum Baby is expected to house “Getting No Sleep.” It will mark her first full-length body of work since BB/ANG3L.