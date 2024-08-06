News Bennett Raglin / Contributor via Getty Images Usher Shares Trailer For His Concert Film 'RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS' / 08.06.2024

Fans finally have an official look at Usher’s “unforgettable seductive experience.” On Tuesday (Aug. 6), the R&B singer shared the trailer for his RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS concert film, which will hit theaters in September.

With “OMG” in the backdrop, the cinematic clip opened with Usher looking over the city’s skyline and segued into several shots of him performing live. “Allowing you to have a peak into the soul. City of Lights, I came here to find something,” the musician narrated over visuals of him on a boat on the Seine. He continued, “Drifting on a river I cannot control.”

Directed by Anthony Mandler, the documentary will follow the Texas artist through his eight show-stopping performances at 2023’s Paris Fashion Week, held at La Seine Musicale. Viewers can expect to see smash hits like “My Boo,” “Love In This Club” and “Yeah!” reimagined in the global theatrical release. In the meantime, watch the teaser below.

“Paris was a special experience for me as an entertainer and for my fans. I hope those who weren’t able to make it in person get to experience how special it was,” Usher said via the initial press release. “As for those of you who were, I hope you experience the show and see what it takes to get there through a different lens.”

“For 30 years, Usher has captivated and entertained audiences through his music and concerts. Just a few months ago, he drew rave reviews for his stunning performance in front of 129 million people during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Bringing his unparalleled concert experience to movie theatres for his fans around the world is a perfect fit for AMC Theatres Distribution,” AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron chimed in.

RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS is set to hit screens in about 2,000 theaters worldwide from Sept. 12 to 15, half of which will be in the United States.