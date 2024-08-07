Chlöe Bailey

Chlöe Speaks Out Against Societal Pressure To Have Children

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  08.07.2024

While her sister Halle Bailey embraced motherhood with the birth of her son, Halo, in 2023, Chlöe isn’t rushing into starting a family and having children. On Wednesday (Aug. 7), the “Surprise” singer graced HelloBeautiful’s latest digital cover story, in which she talked about steering clear of societal expectations.

“Sometimes, we get pressured by society. I just turned 26, and sometimes they’re like, ‘You have to settle down and have kids and do that,’” Chlöe told the publication. “But I’m like, I can have a little bit more time because I have the best nephew in the world, and it’s like I get [the] best of both worlds.”

The songstress later stressed her journey of self-acceptance: “I want to be more at peace and more disciplined with my emotions.” She added, “That’s my goal for this year, and it’s already been off to a great start where I’m learning so much about myself.”

Halle and DDG secretly welcomed their baby boy in December 2023 after several months of fan speculation. Chloë’s present — a gold name-plated bracelet — made a cameo in the announcement post by The Little Mermaid star.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

Elsewhere in her feature piece with HelloBeautiful, Chloë opened up about recording Trouble in Paradise, slated to drop on Friday (Aug. 9). “I just really wanted people to feel the peace and the love that this place has brought me,” she detailed working on the project in St. Lucia.

“It was able to open up my creative mind and my creative spirit to literally write my troubles away in paradise. And the album feels like what a summer fling feels like, the back and forth of it, the highs, the lows, the love,” the singer added. Her sophomore effort will feature Ty Dolla Sign, YG Marley, Halle, Jeremih and Anderson .Paak. Pre-release offerings “FYS” and “Boy Bye” also made the final cut.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

Chloe Bailey

