On the court or hanging with Hip Hop’s favorite stars, Angel Reese is an icon through and through. The WNBA player shared a preview of her first collection with Reebok, which includes both footwear and apparel, on Thursday (Aug. 8).

Dropping on Aug. 23, the lineup will feature eye-catching colorways of Reebok’s Premier Road Plus VI, BB 4000 II, and Classic Leather silhouettes. Pieces like a graphic tee, a track jacket, biker shorts, and a bodysuit will also be on deck. The activewear label described the imminent launch as a celebration of Reese’s “powerful energy and versatile style.”

“I am honored to unveil my first collection with Reebok, and worked hand in hand with the brand to ensure each and every piece is designed to elicit confidence and expression,” she said in a press release. “I wanted to create a collection that allowed women and girls everywhere to embrace their femininity and power in whatever they’re doing. This collection is for HER to be stylish and fierce on all occasions.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Reebok (@reebok)

“Angel’s dedication and hands-on collaboration throughout the collection’s design process was such a special privilege,” Reebok’s SVP of Product Portia Blunt added. “Angel is inspiring women everywhere to be bold and express themselves, and this collection represents that.”

Reese inked her endorsement deal with the brand in October 2023. She also made history as Reebok Basketball’s first athlete to sign under Shaquille O’Neal’s leadership.

Earlier in the month, Reese made a surprise appearance at Megan Thee Stallion’s headlining Lollapalooza set. “I can’t believe it,” the Houston rapper reacted as they embraced. Shortly after, the two danced to the MEGAN standout cut “Where Them Girls At.” The pair previously linked up during the Chicago stop of the “Hot Girl Summer Tour” at the United Center.

As for her basketball career, Reese and the Chicago Sky are expected to play against the Phoenix Mercury on Aug. 15.

