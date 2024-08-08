News Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images Two Men Involved In PnB Rock's Fatal Shooting Found Guilty Of Murder, Robbery, And Conspiracy / 08.08.2024

On Wednesday (Aug. 7), a Los Angeles jury found two men guilty of murdering PnB Rock during a robbery at Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles.

Freddie Trone and his accomplice, Tremont Jones, were slapped with charges of murder, robbery, and conspiracy after the incident. “I’m elated,” Rock’s mother, Deannea Allen, shared with Rolling Stone shortly after the verdict was reached. “I wanted to jump up and scream, ‘Hallelujah.’ I’m so happy it was quick. We got justice for Rakim. I feel better knowing they’ll be in jail for a long time.”

Prosecutors claimed that Trone was the brains behind the robbery that ended in the “There She Go” artist’s death. During the fatal encounter, his then-17-year-old son, who was the third assailant, confronted Rock before demanding his jewelry at gunpoint. The musician was ultimately shot when he fought back.

The prosecution’s account of events was supported by surveillance footage that showed the teenager exiting a car driven by Jones and entering the restaurant armed with a gun, reportedly supplied by his father.

During the trial, Trone maintained his innocence. “There’s no evidence to show my client was paged to get there, no phone calls, no text messages. They want you to believe he just intuited that his services on a robbery-homicide would be required,” his defense lawyer, Winston McKesson, claimed. “There’s no evidence that my client planned anything. You have no evidence that he intended anything.”

However, Deputy District Attorney Timothy Richardson argued, “In six minutes, the defense wants you to believe that [the teen shooter] rounded up his boys, got a strap, hopped in his dad’s car, and drove back to the Roscoe’s. Coincidence? No. Coordinated acts? Yes.”

The sentencing for Trone and Jones is scheduled for Aug. 27, while the juvenile involved will face a mental competency proceeding on the following day (Aug. 28).

Before his passing, Rock released SoundCloud Daze. The 12-song effort featured Iayze, Yung Fazo, and Pasto Flocco, among others. “Luv Me Again,” which came out in September 2022, marked his first single as a newly independent artist.