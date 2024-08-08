News Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Usher To Be Honored At The 2024 Black Music Action Coalition Gala / 08.08.2024

Announced on Thursday (Aug. 8), Usher is set to be honored at the Black Music Action Coalition’s (BMAC) 2024 gala alongside the likes of LL COOL J and Live Nation.

The R&B legend will receive the highly coveted Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the event, scheduled for Sept. 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. It will add to his long list of accomplishments, having recently earned the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 BET Awards.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this year’s honorees who have utilized their talents, platforms, and resources to create a positive and meaningful impact in social and racial justice globally,” BMAC co-founder and CEO Willie “Prophet” Stiggers said, per Billboard.

He continued, “This year’s gala comes at a pivotal time for our industry and country. It is more important than ever to recognize these incredible accomplishments and unite the entertainment industry to use our collective voice in inspiring imperative change.”

Meanwhile, LL COOL J, who will be taking home the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award, expressed his gratitude. “To be receiving this award from an organization that is making such big moves for racial equity and justice within the music industry is an honor,” he shared.

Other honorees at the 2024 BMAC Gala include BET Media Group’s Scott Mills, Louis Carr, Constance Orlando, and Kimberly Paige, as well as BeyGOOD Executive Director Ivy McGregor.

Also taking place in September, Usher’s RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS film is slated to hit the big screen across the globe. The project, directed by Anthony Mandler, will show him doing renditions of songs like “My Boo,” “Love In This Club,” and “Yeah!” during his eight-show residency at Paris’ La Seine Musicale in 2023.

The documentary’s official trailer, which saw Usher narrating over his own performances, dropped on Tuesday (Aug. 6).