News Kristina Bumphrey / Contributor via Getty Images Yung Miami Tears Up In Teaser For Season Two Of "Caresha Please" / 08.08.2024

Yung Miami’s much-beloved “Caresha Please” is returning on Thursday (Aug. 8) night, and she’s seemingly leaving no stone unturned. In a preview of season two’s debut episode, the City Girls rapper sat down with Saucy Santana for an emotional conversation.

During the clip, Santana asked Miami about her well-being. Fanning away tears, she declared, “I ain’t bring us this far to go backward.” In another part of the interview, the musician spoke up about staying quiet amid the swirling allegations and lawsuits involving her ex, Diddy.

“Why didn’t you speak?” Santana asked, to which Miami responded, “I said I was going to tell my truth.” Near the video’s close, he remarked, “I don’t really feel like you addressed everything.”

The full episode will air at 8 p.m. via REVOLT’s app, website, and YouTube channel. In the meantime, view the teaser below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caresha Brownlee (@yungmiami305)

“I want to be able to answer all the questions that people may have. I’m ready to answer everything, tell my story, tell my truth, tell my feelings, and tell what I’ve been going through,” Miami told PEOPLE before adding, “I’m going to do exactly that on the show.”

Regarding her decision to come back, she said, “I felt like this was something REVOLT had to go through as well. I considered [leaving] it, but at the end of the day, it’s a Black-owned media company, and I built a relationship with them, and it just felt comfortable, and I just felt safe.”

In 2023, “Caresha Please” took home Best Hip Hop Platform at the BET Hip Hop Awards. Thus far, the show has welcomed special guests like Kevin Gates, Saweetie, Megan Thee Stallion, and Summer Walker. Their respective episodes have racked up millions of YouTube views.

On the music side, Miami debuted “CFWM” featuring Skilla Baby in April. It marked her second single of the year, following February’s “50/”50,” in which she took aim at DJ Akademiks.