Unfortunately, Big Sean’s sixth studio album did not hit streaming platforms on Friday (Aug. 9) at midnight as originally planned. However, the “Blessings” rapper confirmed the delay and gave fans an estimated release date during a hilarious skit with Jordan Howlett.

“So, yeah, the album didn’t drop tonight. Maybe in some days from now, but the last track I did was about my son, and as a new dad, I realized that I don’t know that many recipes,” Sean opened in a video shared on Instagram. “I guess my best bet is to ask Jordan. I guess I do that by zooming in and saying, ‘Come here’?”

In his usual way, Howlett popped into the bathroom and called out, “Hey, Sean, have you seen my phone? Why? Give me that phone.” He continued, “OK, guys, first of all, you can’t summon me. He just stole my phone. There’s a difference.”

“If you want to learn how to make recipes, we’ve got to get you into the recipe wardrobe,” Howlett suggested. Shortly after, he teased that Sean’s outfit — a green tee with brown pants — resembled a “matcha latte.” The camera then switched to them both wearing denim collared shirts tucked into grey sweatpants, complete with the TikToker’s signature glasses.

Howlett followed up by asking Sean how to make a lemon posset, to which he responded, “Heavy whipping cream and freezed lemon.” When quizzed on the trick to perfect chocolate-filled pancakes, the Detroit native nailed it again: “Freeze the chocolate.”

In July, Howlett teamed up with Donald Glover for another humorous skit. The two leaned into their resemblance, and the internet personality joked that he’s been dubbed “Grownish Gambino” by fans.

Meanwhile, Sean’s Better Me Than You is expected to arrive soon. The project was preceded by singles like “On Up,” “Yes,” and “Precision,” which dropped in March.