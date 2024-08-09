New Music Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Chlöe Bailey's 'Trouble In Paradise' Is Finally Here, And Her Fans Love Every Second Of It / 08.09.2024

Chlöe Bailey’s sophomore album, Trouble In Paradise, arrived on Friday (Aug. 9) with tons of praise from her longtime supporters and new listeners.

Spanning 16 songs, the LP opened with “All I Got (Free Falling)” before segueing into the Ty Dolla Sign-assisted “Might As Well.” Elsewhere were previously loved songs like “Boy Bye” and “FYS,” while Anderson .Paak, YG Marley, and Jeremih were among the additional features.

The standout cut “Want Me” saw Chlöe reuniting with her sister, Halle. It marked the pair’s first official collaboration since 2020 when they released Ungodly Hour under Chloe x Halle. Several of the tracks, like “Same Lingerie” and “Strawberry Lemonade,” were supported by visualizers uploaded to the singer’s YouTube channel.

Even with Trouble In Paradise’s short notice, fans were evidently thrilled about the release. One Twitter user remarked how Chlöe finally “found her sound,” while another raved about how she “really put all her energy into making a good album.”

“I’m so glad [Chlöe Bailey] learned early to release the music she wants to release and not to listen to y’all [because] this project is beautiful,” wrote a separate account on the platform. See more reactions below.

i love how “Want Me” feels like a Chloe song featuring Halle, rather than a Chloe x Halle track. it’s beautiful how they’ve each found their individual voices, so now when they come together, it feels like two distinct worlds merging seamlessly. i’m really happy for them. — Maria Carmen🦋 (@theemariacarmen) August 9, 2024

Chloe this is a crazy run omgshhh pic.twitter.com/49fYtlssjc — KUNG FU GRIP (@q1243461) August 9, 2024

Chloe’s sophomore album is eatinggg. I think she’s found her sound. This is how artistry should be. It should grow. — king 🇻🇮 (@xkingjayi) August 9, 2024

Chloe really put all her energy into making a good album. Fuck the promo, fuck the critics, fuck the numbers. Enjoy the music. This is an album. — Aaron ♌️🦁 (@ogmarceb) August 9, 2024

I’m so glad @ChloeBailey learned early to release the music she wants to release and not to listen to y’all bc this project is beautiful! You can tell she’s learning and maturing through her music. I’m loving the evolution of Chloe Bailey. #TroubleInParadise — bryson. (@iambrysoncarter) August 9, 2024

Chloe the way you experiment with sound and production is so unique. I am astounded every fucking time. — The Zodiac Monarch (@TheZodiacHeir) August 9, 2024

hearing chloe and halle harmonies on a song in 2024 pic.twitter.com/K64p1PhXsi — clariykah badu (@sicksadchris) August 9, 2024

Amid all the praise she’s been garnering, Chlöe voiced her gratitude to everyone involved in the album’s process. “The most fun I’ve had creating music in a very long time. To the country and people of St. Lucia, thank you for welcoming me into your home with such warm and loving arms,” she stated. “Thank you for inspiring me more than you know. I have found my happiness, my peace, my joy here, [and] my sanctuary.”

Elsewhere, her lengthy post read, “[Thank you to] the producers, the songwriters, the engineers, [and] the creatives! This would not have been possible without any of you. I hope you enjoy this project because I sure as hell loved making it!”