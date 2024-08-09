News Roy Rochlin / Contributor via Getty Images JT Explains Why It Made "So Much Sense" For Her And Yung Miami To Part Ways / 08.09.2024

Earlier in the year, City Girls officially went on an indefinite hiatus. Yung Miami cited the low album sales of their third studio effort, RAW, as well as her and JT’s solo careers seeing more success.

During a sit-down with Complex on Friday (Aug. 9), the “OKAY” rapper said their split “made sense for the both of us.” She explained, “I think it made sense for both of us. I really feel like it just made sense for us and it was no hard feelings. I’m like Tina Turner, I’m still a City Girl. I need my name. That’s the biggest thing about me, I can’t ever get away from being a City Girl.”

She then emphasized, “A person [is] going to call me that no matter where I’m at. It is just like ‘JT from the City Girls.’ But I feel like it just made so much sense for both of us in the direction that we was going and things that we were focusing on. It wasn’t no hard feelings about it. We saw it coming.”

The tension between the City Girls became public in April after Miami accused JT of taking subliminal jabs at her on “No Bars” and “Sideways.” The pair subsequently traded several shots before making up privately, though things seemingly haven’t been the same since then.

Miami shared her perspective on the situation during Thursday’s (Aug. 8) airing of “Caresha Please.” She said, “I’m the type of person where if we feel some type of way, we can hash this s**t out behind closed doors. You can call my phone. We can text each other. We can cuss each other out, but I feel like once it goes to the internet, you [are] trying to get people to pick a side.”

JT’s City Cinderella came out in July with plenty of praise from her supporters. It featured DJ Khaled, Stunna Girl, CLIP, and Jeezy.