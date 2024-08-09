Travis Scott

Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images

Travis Scott Arrested In Paris Over Alleged Assault On Security Guard

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  08.09.2024

Travis Scott’s legal troubles continue. The UTOPIA artist was taken into police custody in Paris on Friday (Aug. 9) following an incident involving a security guard outside of the George V hotel. 

“Aug. 9, 2024, police officers were called to the George V hotel and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard,” the Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed, per NBC News. “The security guard had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The Paris public prosecutor’s office has referred the case to the 1st district of the judicial police,” their statement continued.

Scott was in town for the 2024 Olympics and caught the U.S. men’s basketball semi-final against Serbia the day before (Aug. 8). When he returned to his hotel, the musician was allegedly under the influence and refused to take a breathalyzer test.

The incident marked the “FE!N” hitmaker’s second run-in within the past three months. In June, he was arrested at Miami Beach on charges of trespassing and disorderly intoxication with a bond totaling $650. Scott was asked to clear out after authorities responded to a disturbance on a yacht. However, he reportedly got confrontational, which subsequently led to his apprehension.

It’s worth noting that on Thursday (Aug. 8) in Paris, Scott also got into a bit of a spat with the paparazzi who were hanging out outside the studio he had just left. “This has to be the weirdest amount of people I’ve ever met in my life,” he said before suggesting, “Go do something other than follow me. Go to the park. Go to the movies, get some grass, get some sun, go find a girl, [or] get some ice cream!”

Scott’s global “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” will begin its South America and Australia leg in September.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AMAR Taoualit (@taoualit__amar)

News
Travis Scott

TRENDING
News

Solange's Son Julez Reveals Breakup with Skai Jackson

By Devin
01.16.2021
News

Ice Spice Humorously Responds To "Scat Fetish" Allegations Following "Ms. Poopie" Snippet Mention

Ice Spice’s “I’m Ms. Poopie like I need a diaper” lyric certainly raised some eyebrows.
By Malcolm Trapp
04.16.2024
News

Drake Surprise Drops New Music With 21 Savage, Latto And Young Thug — Here's How Hip Hop Fans Reacted

Drake dropped off tons of behind-the-scenes content, studio session footage and unreleased music.
By Malcolm Trapp
08.07.2024
News

The Weeknd Previews More Unreleased Music In "Unprepared Certainty…" Teaser For New Album

The Weeknd’s forthcoming album is the final chapter in the trilogy that kicked off with ...
By Malcolm Trapp
08.06.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories