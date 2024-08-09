News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Travis Scott Arrested In Paris Over Alleged Assault On Security Guard / 08.09.2024

Travis Scott’s legal troubles continue. The UTOPIA artist was taken into police custody in Paris on Friday (Aug. 9) following an incident involving a security guard outside of the George V hotel.

“Aug. 9, 2024, police officers were called to the George V hotel and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard,” the Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed, per NBC News. “The security guard had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The Paris public prosecutor’s office has referred the case to the 1st district of the judicial police,” their statement continued.

Scott was in town for the 2024 Olympics and caught the U.S. men’s basketball semi-final against Serbia the day before (Aug. 8). When he returned to his hotel, the musician was allegedly under the influence and refused to take a breathalyzer test.

The incident marked the “FE!N” hitmaker’s second run-in within the past three months. In June, he was arrested at Miami Beach on charges of trespassing and disorderly intoxication with a bond totaling $650. Scott was asked to clear out after authorities responded to a disturbance on a yacht. However, he reportedly got confrontational, which subsequently led to his apprehension.

It’s worth noting that on Thursday (Aug. 8) in Paris, Scott also got into a bit of a spat with the paparazzi who were hanging out outside the studio he had just left. “This has to be the weirdest amount of people I’ve ever met in my life,” he said before suggesting, “Go do something other than follow me. Go to the park. Go to the movies, get some grass, get some sun, go find a girl, [or] get some ice cream!”

Scott’s global “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” will begin its South America and Australia leg in September.