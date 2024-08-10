New Music Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Image Drake Officially Releases '100 GIGS' Featuring 3 New Tracks On All DSPs / 08.10.2024

New music from Drake is always a moment in Hip Hop. Fans are locked in on all his next moves coming from his heavyweight battle with Kendrick Lamar.

After teasing them in his direct-to-consumer data dump, “100 Gigs,” Drake has officially released three new songs on all DSPs. The project includes “It’s Up,” which boasts features from Young Thug and 21 Savage, “Blue Green Red,” and “Housekeeping Knows” with assistance from Atlanta’s own Latto.

The first track is an upbeat song with a fun new verse from imprisoned rap superstar Young Thug and some gritty bars from 21 Savage. Every bar of the new music was under the microscope after fans believed the Her Loss collaborator sent some thinly veiled lines at Kendrick Lamar. In the track, he rapped, “No rap cap come out my mouth, made a couple songs, think he hot now / Hit his a** up, he think he Pac now, broad daylight, he got shot down.”

Responding to the songs coming out officially, one fan conspired, “Not even Drake is more powerful than UMG. I think they def made sure to get a slice of that pie and have him release the 100 gigs leaks officially Thursday night he posted on his finsta when the label was restricting his account and posts of his leaks now they’re on streaming.”

not even Drake is more powerful than UMG, i think they def made sure to get a slice of that pie and have him release the 100 gigs leaks officially 😭 Thursday night he posted on his finsta when the label was restricting his own account and posts of his own leaks now they’re on… pic.twitter.com/IyI3xWbssU — SOUND (@itsavibe) August 10, 2024

Famed journalist Elliott Wilson explained, “Lucian put his foot down,” before describing the three new tracks as “Not a three pack of ass. It’s good. But it’s not enough—Jada voice. I’ll explain later. #TheBiggerPicture Tmw!” Current Drake haters have commented on his finsta post quoting Lamar’s famous “Not Like Us” line, “You run to Atlanta when you need a check balance,” because all three features on the project are coincidentally from Georgia.

Not a 3 pack of ass. It’s good. But it’s not enough. Jada voice. I’ll explain later. #TheBiggerPicture 🏆 Tmw! pic.twitter.com/KxqPUYYP4h — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) August 10, 2024

Check out the new drops here below!