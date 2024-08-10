News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images andParas Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Saucy Santana Reviews Yung Miami's New Episode of "Caresha Please" / 08.10.2024

Yung Miami spoke her piece regarding her relationship with Diddy and much more in the Season 2 opening episode of her hit REVOLT TV show, “Caresha Please.”

During the emotional episode, Saucy Santana asked Yung Miami several questions regarding her past few years, including her relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs. Following the response to the interview on social media, Santana took to TikTok to express his thoughts on the show.

In his new post, he claimed he was the right person to do the interview because he had witnessed everything she had been going through over the last few years. He also expressed that she has been through a tough time, and many people on the internet made the issues between her and her former City Girls group member, JT, larger.

Regarding her relationship with Diddy, he felt people were unfairly responding to Yung Miami because she spoke about her personal experience. One fan explained, “He’s right! Caresha gave HER experience. She can’t and shouldn’t speak on anyone else’s experience with him. A lot of you need to do the same. Speaking of people you’ve never met once in your life, be fr!”

Another user explained, “He said I asked what I was supposed to, and she answered. And if we all pay attention, JT said the same thing as Miami: ‘It was time, but there’s no beef.’ You all have to be okay with reality instead of what you want something to be.”

JT recently spoke in an interview with Complex about their storied split. She mentioned there was no beef; it was just time for a change. She said she would always be a City Girl, as it was the most significant thing she had ever done in her career.

Check out the full interview between Saucy Santana and Yung Miami below!