Travis Scott

Kristy Sparow / Stringer via Getty Images

Travis Scott Released From Paris Police Custody With No Charges

By Ahmad Davis
  /  08.10.2024

Travis Scott has been in the news following his various run-ins with paparazzi in Paris, France. Late Friday evening (Aug. 9), the “Antidote” emcee was taken into custody after an altercation inside the George V Hotel in Paris.

The event happened after Scott was seen supporting LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and the rest of the U.S. basketball team on their quest for gold at the 2024 Olympics. Saturday afternoon (Aug. 10), The Associated Press reported, “The police custody order for Travis Scott has been lifted and all proceedings (against him) were terminated because the incident was minor.”

One fan responded to a report by The Shade Room, claiming, “That’s because the Kardashians don’t play.” Another user explained, “The whole family should just stop going to Paris; it’s always something happening to them over there.” Other people continued to joke about Kris Jenner being able to make all of the issues go away.

The entertainer is known for his wild, rage-heavy behavior, especially when he performs. Prior to Scott’s arrest, he was set to do a live stream with Kai Cenat. In a new video, Cenat was seen running to a police officer and pleading with him to free Travis Scott, explaining that many people are worried about him.

Scott is one of the most famous musicians. Whether it be shoes, fashion, music, or live shows, the popular rapper knows how to cause a stir everywhere that he goes. With the success of UTOPIA, he has been traveling the world on his sold-out “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR.” The tour has seen support sets from artists like Yung Lean, Babyface Ray, Teezo Touchdown, Skilla Baby, and more.

Recently, Scott teamed up with Ice Spice for the video for her single “Oh Shhh…” from her newest album, Y2K! Press play on the new visual below.

 

News
Travis Scott

