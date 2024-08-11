News Maury Phillips / Stringer via Getty Images and Billie Weiss / Stringer via Getty Images Ella Mai & Jayson Tatum Share First Look At Their Newborn Baby / 08.11.2024

Jayson Tatum has had a year full of wins. After becoming an NBA champion and an Olympic gold medalist, fans recently learned that his newest trophy is a beautiful new baby with his speculated partner, Ella Mai.

Ella Mai is known for being a multi-platinum recording artist. While fans suspected she was pregnant during the NBA Finals, she never publicly addressed the situation. The “Boo’d Up” songstress has not posted on social media in about six months. After the videos of the couple with their new baby surfaced online, fans headed straight to her last picture on Instagram to leave tons of comments.

One fan exclaimed, “I’m so sad she didn’t get the chance to announce her pregnancy. Social media ruins everything; it would have been so cute.” Another user explained, “I hope that you announce your relationship soon. They are a beautiful couple. Congratulations on the baby. I feel jealous, LoL.” Someone else asserted, “Could’ve at least posted the baby feet and name dang Ella.”

Unfortunately, today’s fans believe they are entitled to know everything about their favorite artists’ lives. Tatum received similar responses following the NBA Finals and received some backlash following his lack of playing time during the 2024 Olympics. Tatum struggled to find his moments on the court alongside elite stars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, and more.

While many of the comments were meant to be funny or light-hearted, one thing that all fans can agree on and could never doubt is that he’s a winner in more ways than one. While the two talented humans have yet to announce their relationship publicly, they are most definitely making the most of the tremendous year that Tatum has had.

Tatum has already shown countless viral moments with his firstborn child, nicknamed Deuce. With a new child in the fold, he is sure to create more unforgettable experiences with his growing family.