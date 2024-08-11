News Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images Fans Believe LeBron James and Drake Are Beefing / 08.11.2024

LeBron James is one of the most beloved sports figures in the world. Unfortunately, fans believe that his longstanding friendship with Drake has been severed after he was seen popping out supporting Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth show, “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends,” in Inglewood, California.

There are a few reasons why people believe there is beef between the two stars or that they are not on the best terms. On Kendrick Lamar’s “meet the grahams,” he viciously rapped, “Ayy, LeBron, keep the family away, hey, Curry, keep the family away. To anybody that embody the love for their kids, keep the family away.”

Even after that song was released, Drake was seen posting well wishes to multiple players on the USA basketball team, including Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, with LeBron James being a very obvious omission. This came on the heels of LeBron and his wife, Savannah James, being seen at an Olympic event while she was wearing a PgLang shirt.

One fan on social media explained, “They act like HS girls. His n**ga Drake has Lebron TATTOOED on him.” Someone else stated, “You think Lebron cares about BBL DRAKE not posting him. You can’t tell a grown-up family man what music or concept he should attend. “Not Like Us” got Drake in his feelings.” Another user responded, “Kdot bots are embarrassing. Is that why LeBron is still obsessed with Drake? Posting his shoes on his Instagram, lmao, even after he picked a side.”

The last post alluded to LeBron randomly posting a picture of Drake’s NOCTA Brand sneakers amidst the perceived tension. The last move in this mental chess game was James being seen playing Drake’s “Lord Knows” featuring Rick Ross while celebrating the U.S. men’s basketball team’s recent gold medal win at the 2024 Olympics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA Basketball (@usabasketball)

While there is no telling how this seemingly passive-aggressive battle will end, fans patiently await one side to clarify where they stand regarding the other.