News Rich Fury / Stringer via Getty Ima Post Malone Adresses Culture Vulture Claims / 08.11.2024

Post Malone has released some of the highest-selling Hip Hop tracks in music history. Whether it be “Congratulations” featuring Quavo, “rockstar” featuring 21 Savage, “I Fall Apart,” or his breakout hit “White Iverson,” success has always followed when he releases Hip Hop tracks.

Recently, Post has turned away from Hip Hop and leaned completely into country and pop. In the past, the “Psycho” song creator caught backlash after stating, “If you’re looking for lyrics, if you’re looking to cry, if you’re looking to think about life, don’t listen to Hip Hop,” in a video interview with NewOnce.

This came before he explained, “There are great Hip Hop songs where they talk about life, and they spit that real s**t, but right now, there’s not a lot of people talking about real s**t. Whenever I want to cry or sit down and have a nice cry, I’ll listen to some Bob Dylan.”

Although he stated that liquor impaired his comments, over time, it seems that he has finally fully distanced himself from the genre that made him the star he is today.

In a recent interview with CBS, he detailed his thoughts on being called a culture vulture and explained why those claims bothered him. He went on to detail his love for music and believes that music is for those who love it and those people only.

Post Malone has collaborated with DaBaby, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla Sign, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and more. He’s cemented in Hip Hop history because he has amassed so much success on the Billboard charts and beyond.

His most recent album, AUSTIN, is labeled as pop, but his forthcoming LP, F-1 Trillion, is set to be labeled as a country project. An artist can rarely swap through genres seamlessly, but Posty has created enough cache in music to make his own rules.