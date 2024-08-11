News Jason Koerner / Stringer via Getty Images Social Media Reacts To Coi Leray & Trippie Redd Getting Back Together / 08.11.2024

Love is in the air, and Coi Leray and Trippie Redd have caught the bug. The two multi-platinum musicians and former partners are back together after calling it quits a few years back.

Recently, Coi Leray and Trippie Redd have been subliminally showering each other on social media. They both have made it evident that they are back together, and fans love it. Coi Leray shared on the app formerly known as Twitter, “Sleeping on FaceTime, waking up on FaceTime,” before her fans said she was too old for that.

Sleeping on FaceTime , waking up on FaceTime 🥰 — Coi (@coi_leray) August 8, 2024

Coi shared another post, “We love minions,” with a photo of her and the “Miss The Rage” emcee. While addressing the commentary about rekindling her relationship, the “No More Parties” singer exclaimed, “I tweet and exit out this app because, child, it is just too messy in here. Like, nonstop negative s**t on Twitter! Be safe on here.”

I tweet and exit out this app because child it is just to messy in here. Like non stop negative shit on twitter! Be safe on here 🙏🏽 — Coi (@coi_leray) August 10, 2024

In response to her sweet gestures, he posted a flick on his Instagram Story saying, “Yeah, she loves me,” holding up a Goyard shopping bag while seemingly in the exact vehicle she had posted around the same time. In response to the couple getting back together, fans had mixed reactions.

One user explained, “Omg, yk, when he made a song about her, the love wasn’t lost… right person, wrong time.” Someone else claimed, “I saw this coming, though. I don’t know. She always liked his type of “VIBE,” Iykyk.” Another person jokingly posted, “Nelly & Ashanti done started some s**t.”

In late 2023, Coi Leray even name-dropped Trippie Redd in her track “Isabel Marant.” On the song, she rapped, “Hop up out that couch and roll up Latto out the bag. I don’t need a stylist, they can’t f**k with Coi Leray. Tried to count me out, and now I’m big as Trippie Redd. Woo, I hope I don’t crash.”

Coi Leray is currently set to be a supporting act on “The Magic Hour Tour” for Jhene Aiko. The Boston-born, New Jersey-raised recording artist has been praised for her performance energy and ability to keep a hit record in rotation.

